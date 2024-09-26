Sticky Chikky 8700 Clinton Glenn Road
Meals
- #1 Sticky Chikky Meal
1 Leg, 1 Thigh & 2 Large Scoops Sticky Rice (1 Sauce Included)$13.95
- #2 Sticky Chikky Meal
2 Legs & 2 Large Scoops Sticky Rice (1 Sauce Included)$13.95
- #3 Sticky Chikky Meal
2 Thighs & 2 Large Scoops Sticky Rice (1 Sauce Included)$13.95
- #4 BIG BUBBA Meal
For Those BIG Appetites! 4 Legs & 3 Huge Scoops of Sticky Rice (2 Sauces Included)$19.99
- Chicken Only (2 Piece)$7.99
- #5 Sticky Rice Only (W/Sauce)
2 Large Scoops Sticky Rice (1 Sauce Included)$7.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
Baked Fresh Daily$0.89
- Lil' Clucker
Perfect for kids or those looking for a smaller meal. One piece of chicken (Your Choice) and a smaller portion of rice with 1 sauce.$8.99
Drinks
- Mama-Jeans® Sweet Tea
Brewed fresh daily, the way Texas Sweet Tea should be!$2.79
- Un-Sweet Tea (Mama Jeans®)$2.59
- Coca-Cola® Bottle (20oz)$2.89
- Diet Coke® Bottle (20oz)$2.89
- Sprite® Bottle (20oz)$2.89
- Dr Pepper® Bottle (20oz)$2.89
- Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar (20oz)$2.89
- Fanta® Orange Soda (20oz)$2.99
- Coca-Cola® Fountain (24oz)
Served with Crunchy "Sonic" Ice!$2.49
- Dr Pepper® Fountain (24oz)
Served with Crunchy "Sonic" Ice!$2.49
- Diet Coke® Fountain (24oz)
Served with Crunchy "Sonic" Ice!$2.49
- Sprite® Fountain (24oz)
Served with Crunchy "Sonic" Ice!$2.49
- Minute Maid® Lemonade Fountain (24oz)
Served with Crunchy "Sonic" Ice!$2.49
- Barq's® Root Beer Fountain (24oz)
Served with Crunchy "Sonic" Ice!$2.49
- Jumex® Mango Nectar$2.99
- Monster Energy®$3.49
- Water Still® Bottle (16.9oz)
Water Still (16.9oz) *Best Water in Amarillo$1.89
- SmartWater nutrient-enhanced water$2.99
- Topo Chico Mineral Water Glass$2.69
- Tum-E Yummies Rad Raspberry$1.69
- Tum-E Yummies Epic Apple$1.69
- Tum-E Yummies Fruit Punch$1.69
- Water & Ice (Fountain)$0.39
Sticky Chikky Location and Hours
(806) 877-7974
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM