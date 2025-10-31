Skip to Main content
Sticky Chikky
0
Home
/
Fresh To Death Tee - X-Large (Most Popular)
Fresh To Death Tee - X-Large (Most Popular)
$0
Add to Cart
1
Our custom, locally produced tee shirts are high quality Next Level Apparel brand for long lasting color and wear. Keep the drip hot, keep it Sticky!
Sticky Chikky Location and Hours
(806) 877-7974
8700 Clinton Glenn Road, Amarillo, TX 79119
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 10AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement