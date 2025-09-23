Sticky Chikky 8700 Clinton Glenn Road
Featured Items
Meals
#1 Sticky Chikky Meal
1 Leg, 1 Thigh & 2 Large Scoops Sticky Rice (1 Sauce Included)$13.95
#2 Sticky Chikky Meal
2 Legs & 2 Large Scoops Sticky Rice (1 Sauce Included)$13.95
#3 Sticky Chikky Meal
2 Thighs & 2 Large Scoops Sticky Rice (1 Sauce Included)$13.95
#4 The BIG BUBBA Meal
For Those BIG Appetites! 4 Legs & 3 Huge Scoops of Sticky Rice (2 Sauces Included)$19.99
#5 Sticky Rice Only (W/Sauce)
2 Large Scoops Sticky Rice (1 Sauce Included)$7.99
Chicken Only (2 Piece)$7.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Baked Fresh Daily$0.89
Fountain Drinks
Vanilla Cream Dr. Pepper$3.69
Vanilla Cream Coca-Cola$3.69
Vanilla Cream Root Beer$3.69
Vanilla Cream Diet Coke$3.69
Cherry Limeade$3.69
Strawberry Shortcake$3.69
Mama-Jeans Sweet Tea W/Cream Topper$3.49
Mama-Jeans Sweet Tea$2.79
Un-Sweet Tea (Mama-Jeans)$2.59
Half & Half Tea$2.69
Dr.Pepper Fountain$2.49
Coca-Cola Fountain$2.49
Diet Coke Fountain$2.49
Barq's Root Beer Fountain$2.49
Sprite Fountain$2.49
Minute Maid Lemonade Fountain$2.49
Water & Ice Fountain (24oz Only)
Bottle Drinks
Coca-Cola® Bottle (20oz)
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.89
Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar (20oz)
There's nothing quite like the crisp, refreshing taste of an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. With zero sugar and zero calories, you can enjoy the same great Coca-Cola taste anytime, anywhere. This zero-sugar cola's secret formula creates a no-sugar taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine refresh with every sip. Make the sweetest moments better (without the sugar), with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.$2.89
Diet Coke® Bottle (20oz)
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.89
Dr Pepper® Bottle (20oz)$2.89
Fanta® Orange Soda (20oz)
The multi-sensory, fruity flavors of Fanta provide a bubbly, exuberant and playful consumption experience.$2.99
Jumex® Mango Nectar$2.99
Monster Energy®$3.49
smartwater nutrient-enhanced water
Every drop of smartwater tastes pure and will leave you feeling refreshed. It's everything you want from a bottled water—pure, hydrating and crisp. It might be thanks to the fact that it's vapor-distilled through a process inspired by the clouds. Or the fact that we've added electrolytes for taste. Either way, you can bet on a premium water experience with every bottle. So whenever you're on the move, working out or need a quiet moment for yourself, smartwater is a smart way to hydrate.$2.99
Sprite® Bottle (20oz)
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.89
Topo Chico Mineral Water Glass
Topo Chico has always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Whether you believe in the legend or not, you'll still be able to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico.$2.69
Tum-E Yummies Epic Apple$1.69
Tum-E Yummies Fruit Punch$1.69
Tum-E Yummies Rad Raspberry$1.69
Single Sauce
"Fresh Teal Sticky Chikky Tees"
Teal Graphic Tee - Small
Vibrant Colors that pop, screen printed on exceptional "soft tee" material.$19.99
Teal Graphic Tee - Medium
Vibrant Colors that pop, screen printed on exceptional "soft tee" material.$19.99
Teal Graphic Tee - Large
Vibrant Colors that pop, screen printed on exceptional "soft tee" material.$19.99
Teal Graphic Tee - X-Large (Most Popular)
Vibrant Colors that pop, screen printed on exceptional "soft tee" material.$19.99
Teal Graphic Tee - 2X
Vibrant Colors that pop, screen printed on exceptional "soft tee" material.$19.99
Teal Graphic Tee - 3X
Vibrant Colors that pop, screen printed on exceptional "soft tee" material.$19.99
"Black Sticky Chikky Graphic Tees"
Fresh To Death Tee - Small
Our custom, locally produced tee shirts are high quality Next Level Apparel brand for long lasting color and wear. Keep the drip hot, keep it Sticky!$19.99
Fresh To Death Tee - Medium
Our custom, locally produced tee shirts are high quality Next Level Apparel brand for long lasting color and wear. Keep the drip hot, keep it Sticky!$19.99
Fresh To Death Tee - Large
Our custom, locally produced tee shirts are high quality Next Level Apparel brand for long lasting color and wear. Keep the drip hot, keep it Sticky!$19.99
Fresh To Death Tee - X-Large (Most Popular)
Our custom, locally produced tee shirts are high quality Next Level Apparel brand for long lasting color and wear. Keep the drip hot, keep it Sticky!$19.99
Fresh To Death Tee - 2X
Our custom, locally produced tee shirts are high quality Next Level Apparel brand for long lasting color and wear. Keep the drip hot, keep it Sticky!$19.99
Fresh To Death Tee - 3X
Our custom, locally produced tee shirts are high quality Next Level Apparel brand for long lasting color and wear. Keep the drip hot, keep it Sticky!$19.99